Sangram Singh turns host; will interview sportspersons for a TV show

Sangram Singh will soon turn host for a TV show. He is “very excited” to interview a variety of sportspersons on national television from every possible sport. Sangram says, “They will share their life stories which will inspire millions of kids as they will learn about the trials and tribulations faced by these celebrated sportspersons. I learnt a lot from their stories. I will not only ask them about the journey of their lives but also have fun with them.”

Sangram has been giving motivational speeches and is looking forward to the show, Hausalon Ki Udaan, which is a first for him. He has lost weight recently and says, “I am not nervous as whatever I say in front of an audience, I say it from my heart. I don’t go by teleprompter or scripts. I have given motivational speeches at IIT and other well-known establishments. I want to appeal to the people and therefore I talk from the heart. I love and admire the late actor, Farooq Shaikh and his style of speaking. Just as his TV show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai inspired people, I hope my show too, will inspire the audiences. Sangram has been part of many reality television shows, including Survivor India and Khatron Ke Khiladi- season 3. He also acted in the TV shows such as SuperCops vs Supervillains and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai.

Sangram has interviewed footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, wrestler Sakshi Malik and will soon interview boxer Mary Kom among others. The show will air on 12 Doordarshan and will start mid-December. They have shot episodes in a variety of locations according to the personality in question. “We wanted a wide reach so we chose the national broadcaster. We wanted to be part of a show that makes a difference in the society. We hope kids understand that it’s not all hunky-dory. They need to understand the tough times these sportspersons faced and how they overcome difficulties.”

