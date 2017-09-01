Sanjeeda Sheikh, brother face domestic violence charges as sister-in-law files FIR

Sanjeeda Sheikh’s sister-in-law Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban has filed a domestic violence case against the TV actor, her brother Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh and their mother Anisha. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Zakeerabanu has alleged that Sanjeeda, along with her brother and mom, beat her up as they wanted her out of their Mumbai house. The 22-year-old woman claims she was speaking with her father over the phone on May 27 when the actor’s family started yelling at her and beating her up, saying that they didn’t want her in their home anymore.

Zakerabanu claimed that she returned to her parents’ home in Ahmedabad and had to be admitted to a local hospital in Sarkhej Roza, Ahmedabad. She lodged an FIR at Sarkhej Police Station in the city after she was discharged on May 29, the tabloid added.

Sanjeeda’s lawyers apparently countered the FIR with allegations that Zakeerabanu had a “disturbed relationship” with her father and hence, could not adjust to the “liberal environment” of her marital home, the report said.

It quoted Sanjeeda’s lawyer Sunny Punamiya as saying, “The Hon’ble Court has passed an order in favour of my client by stating that the investigating agency should not take any coercive steps against her. In other words, the Hon’ble Court accepted our submission that the FIR is baseless, bad in jurisdiction and merely filed to harass my client.”

Sanjeeda’s family claims that the TV actor was not at home on that day and Zakerabanu left the home after telling Anas that she was going to her parents’ house as she was not feeling well.

Sanjeeda is currently seen in the soap, Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She has also participated in the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye twice.

