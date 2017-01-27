Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Seth to star in Gehraiyaan. See first pics here

It is reunion time for Sanjeeda Sheikh and Vatsal Sheth, one of the most popular on-screen couples of Indian television. The two have been cast in Vikram Bhatt’s new thriller, Gehraiyaan.

They play a young couple in an urban setting. Their characters get caught in the webs of dark forces, challenging their love.

Penned by Bhatt, Gehraiyaan will be part of the Viu Originals lineup for the year and is directed by Sidhant Sachdev and co-produced by Viu, Bhatt and Culture Machine.

Sanjeeda and Vatsal have previously starred together in Ek Hasina Thi.

The show will be available exclusively on Viu app from February.

