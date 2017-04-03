Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Meet the family 11 years later. Right from the sets. In character

The actors and makers of hit comedy TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai took to Facebook to hold a live session with their fans on Monday. Producer and actor JD Majethia took on the responsibility of re-introducing the characters and actors to the audience before the show comes back 11 years later this summer with a second season.

Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya), Satish Shah (Indravadan), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha/Manisha), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil) join the live video right from the sets of the new season. They were shooting a night sequence for the show when they were interrupted by Majethia and Rajesh Kumar (Roshesh).

The actors remain in character for a large part of the video. Rupali, in true Monisha style, asks what is ‘IDMB’ after everyone was done talking about how the show is among the highest-rated on IMDb. Ratna, in true Maya style, shows how ‘proud’ she is of her ignorance.

A new, young actor is also introduced to the viewers, who will most likely play Sahil and Monisha’s son.

Rajesh whips out a miserable new poem, much to the amusement of the viewers and the frustration of Satish. “Aaya Aaya Sarabhai family, phirse machane dhum. Sabki dhadkane karegi dhum dhum patt patt thoom. Purane namoono ke saath naye bhi honge sirf Hotstar par. Together they will fill the house aur house dikhega cute cute, golu golu jaise momma ka brocade blouse,” he proudly recites.

The show will be released as a web series in May.

Follow @htshowbiz for more