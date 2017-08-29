Saumya Tandon: It’s certainly not a great time for TV, if you are a thinking actor

For actor Saumya Tandon, being associated with one show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, for almost two-and-a-half years now, isn’t something to worry about, as long as her character is getting due appreciation. Unlike most actors who thrive on taking up more shows to increase their fan following, Saumya feels that there is a lack of good shows and content on television.

“It’s not as if I’m not getting enough shows, but there are no good offers and that’s the biggest challenge I’ve faced as an actor. However politically incorrect I may sound, but there’s nothing great in terms of fiction,” says Saumya, who started her television career with the show Aisa Des Hai Mera (2006).

Good morning lovelies holiday after a month ! My holiday is my designing and clothes hunting day for my show and I love it. When work is pleasure A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Not too pleased with the same old tried and tested shows being made for small screen, Saumya feels that there aren’t many shows that offer challenging roles. She points out, “TV has gone so backward. You just have typical saas-bahu sagas or historical and mythological shows. So you’re left to do only a typical plain-Jane damsel in distress, facing all troubles from mother-in-law kind of a role, or if not this, then take up some mythological or historical character.”

Recalling her growing up years, she adds that there were much better shows made back then. “There was so much of variety [in terms of shows] and all of them were different from each other. [Also] We had great directors such as Shyam Benegal, Vishal Bharwaj and Imtiaz Ali and lovely actors such as [late] Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah doing television. So, this is certainly not a great time for TV if you are a thinking actor. If you are just someone, who has come here to make money, click some photos and sign 10 autographs, then maybe you can fit in, but it you really want to do great quality work, it’s a rarity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more