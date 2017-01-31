Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shares honeymoon pics from Switzerland

Actor Saumya Tandon, better known as TV’s most adorable bhabhiji in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is enjoying her honeymoon in Switzerland, Bollywood’s dream destination. Going by her Instagram timeline, Saumya’s clearly having the time of her life.
Soumya got married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016. The duo had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot. The TV actor never confirmed her marriage and said she did not want her private life to “become a public spectacle”.
Her recent social media posts not only share some beautiful moments from her private life, but also confirm that she is married. “Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way,” she wrote in one of her tweets sharing pictures of her holiday in Switzerland.
In my chocolate making class... class learning was never so sweet ...#switzerland pic.twitter.com/DdWlOBBRBO— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 27, 2017
Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017
Talking about her popular TV show, Saumya had earlier said, “I am the boldest ‘bhabhi’ on Indian television. The other ‘bhabhis’ that you see are all cliched and stereotypical. I play someone who is a little naughty and bold.” The show also features Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud.
