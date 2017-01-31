 Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shares honeymoon pics from Switzerland | tv | Hindustan Times
Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shares honeymoon pics from Switzerland

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2017 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saumya Tandon

Soumya got married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in a private, hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016. The duo had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot.

Actor Saumya Tandon, better known as TV’s most adorable bhabhiji in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is enjoying her honeymoon in Switzerland, Bollywood’s dream destination. Going by her Instagram timeline, Saumya’s clearly having the time of her life.

Soumya got married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016. The duo had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot. The TV actor never confirmed her marriage and said she did not want her private life to “become a public spectacle”.

Her recent social media posts not only share some beautiful moments from her private life, but also confirm that she is married. “Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way,” she wrote in one of her tweets sharing pictures of her holiday in Switzerland.

Another new height with #junfangungfu .....colder and higher ....#switzerland in winter unbelievable

And just conversations were not enough I had to come and hug my new friend #mountaintoblerone #switzerland .

And I talk to the mountain from my window, #switzerland

And when you wake up to this , you wonder whether you are in a dream in your sleep still. #swtizerland_vacation

Talking about her popular TV show, Saumya had earlier said, “I am the boldest ‘bhabhi’ on Indian television. The other ‘bhabhis’ that you see are all cliched and stereotypical. I play someone who is a little naughty and bold.” The show also features Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud.

