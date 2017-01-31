Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shares honeymoon pics from Switzerland

Actor Saumya Tandon, better known as TV’s most adorable bhabhiji in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is enjoying her honeymoon in Switzerland, Bollywood’s dream destination. Going by her Instagram timeline, Saumya’s clearly having the time of her life.

Read more

Soumya got married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016. The duo had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot. The TV actor never confirmed her marriage and said she did not want her private life to “become a public spectacle”.

Her recent social media posts not only share some beautiful moments from her private life, but also confirm that she is married. “Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way,” she wrote in one of her tweets sharing pictures of her holiday in Switzerland.

Another new height with #junfangungfu .....colder and higher ....#switzerland in winter unbelievable A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:38am PST

In my chocolate making class with my teacher, who asked me to test the temperature of chocolate by touching it on my nose 🙈 and he fooled me into a prank. #switzerland A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

And just conversations were not enough I had to come and hug my new friend #mountaintoblerone #switzerland . A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:25am PST

And I talk to the mountain from my window, #switzerland A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:11am PST

In my chocolate making class... class learning was never so sweet ...#switzerland pic.twitter.com/DdWlOBBRBO — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 27, 2017

And when you wake up to this , you wonder whether you are in a dream in your sleep still. #swtizerland_vacation A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:42pm PST

Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017

Talking about her popular TV show, Saumya had earlier said, “I am the boldest ‘bhabhi’ on Indian television. The other ‘bhabhis’ that you see are all cliched and stereotypical. I play someone who is a little naughty and bold.” The show also features Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud.

Follow @htshowbiz for more