Saumya Tandon’s grand gesture, gets medical insurance for her staff

A source reveals that Saumya Tandon’s driver, recently collapsed on the set of her television show. Apparently, his wife was unable to admit him to a hospital, owing to expensive medical bills that she could not afford to pay. This came as a shock to Saumya, who immediately took charge of the situation. “

Read more

The actor took care of her driver’s medical expenses. She also decided to buy medical insurance for him as well as four of her other staff members. Saumya will be paying Rs 50,000 every year in premium for her staff’s health insurance,” informs the source.

The 1000watt smile is lighting #BhabhijiGharParHai sets...such a delight to hear you sing @singer_shaan pic.twitter.com/Vbhxau320K — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) November 30, 2016

When contacted, Saumya confirms the news and says, “I was shocked when my driver and his wife insisted that they could recuperate at home as they couldn’t afford [to pay] the hospital bills. These people rely on local dispensaries that dole out saline and injections, without proper diagnoses,” she adds.

Saumya informs that her staff members include drivers, maids and office boys. “They should be medically insured every year. I don’t want them fearing to visit a hospital and seek proper treatment. I have decided to pay for my staff’s insurance every year because in our country, the poor do not get proper medical treatment and the government hospitals are in shambles,” she points out.