See pics: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoying their European honeymoon

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya got married to actor Vivek Dahiya in July, but the couple couldn’t make time for a honeymoon due to their busy shooting schedules. However, they’ve finally taken some time off and are currently honeymooning in Paris, France. They left for Europe last week and will be ringing in the New Year in London, UK.

Vivek says he’s fascinated by the architecture in Paris. “Wherever you go, you see these amazing buildings and mind-blowing sculptures. The museums are amazing, but we haven’t been able to visit all of them. I had heard about how the French are known for cheese and wine. It’s amazing to see how they make so many different varieties. We love the food, especially the smooth, buttery breads,” he says. The couple plans to visit Disneyland, Champagne and Strasbourg before leaving for London.

The couple enjoyed the sightseeing, shopping, eating and visiting museums in Paris.

Vivek says, “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me.” Vivek plans to show Divyanka around in London, and they will visit also Cardiff (Wales, UK).

...now answer this epic #bollywood question- "kya kiss karte waqt naak takraati hai?" 🤔👃 A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:57am PST