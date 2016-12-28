 See pics: Naagin star Aashka Goradia is now engaged to her American BF | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

See pics: Naagin star Aashka Goradia is now engaged to her American BF

tv Updated: Dec 28, 2016 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Actor Aashka Goradia, known for her role as an antagonist in popular TV show Naagin, is now engaged. Her boyfriend Brent Goble popped the question on Christmas with a beautiful ring. (Instagram/Aashka Goradia)

Actor Aashka Goradia, known for her role as an antagonist in popular TV show Naagin, is now engaged. Her boyfriend Brent Goble popped the question on Christmas with a beautiful ring.

@peaceofblue found you ❤#weareengaged

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

Aashka shared the pictures of the special moment on her Instagram and captioned the post: “It’s OFFICIAL @peaceofblue you did it YES it is, a million times. #iamengaged #ohmygod.”

It's OFFICIAL @peaceofblue you did it ❤ YES it is, a million times. #iamengaged #ohmygod

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

Brent proposed to the ex-Bigg Boss contestant in the US where she is meeting with his family. TOI reports that the ring has two sapphires flanking the diamond and that Brent spent two months prepping for the big day.

“I am on cloud nine! The feeling is yet to settle in. Brent has made me believe that love and companionship exist and one should never give up hope. I am looking forward to a future, which is filled with happiness and togetherness with him,” said Aashka.

Brent and Aashka met in US where he was a realtor in Las Vegas. Here are a few more pictures of them together:

His love makes me a better human, thank you @peaceofblue for this easy pass #onelove #mygora

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

❤️#blessed❤️ @peaceofblue

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

@peaceofblue #happybirthday #iloveyou #peaceofblue

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

@peaceofblue ❤️

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<