See pics: Naagin star Aashka Goradia is now engaged to her American BF

Actor Aashka Goradia, known for her role as an antagonist in popular TV show Naagin, is now engaged. Her boyfriend Brent Goble popped the question on Christmas with a beautiful ring.

@peaceofblue found you ❤#weareengaged A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Aashka shared the pictures of the special moment on her Instagram and captioned the post: “It’s OFFICIAL @peaceofblue you did it YES it is, a million times. #iamengaged #ohmygod.”

It's OFFICIAL @peaceofblue you did it ❤ YES it is, a million times. #iamengaged #ohmygod A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:20pm PST

Brent proposed to the ex-Bigg Boss contestant in the US where she is meeting with his family. TOI reports that the ring has two sapphires flanking the diamond and that Brent spent two months prepping for the big day.

MERRY CHRISTMAS It's the biggest year for everyone in the world 🌎! What a wonderful adventure @peaceofblue and I are starting. Wishing a completely new year of growth for all of us! #merrychristmas A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:28am PST

“I am on cloud nine! The feeling is yet to settle in. Brent has made me believe that love and companionship exist and one should never give up hope. I am looking forward to a future, which is filled with happiness and togetherness with him,” said Aashka.

Brent and Aashka met in US where he was a realtor in Las Vegas. Here are a few more pictures of them together:

@peaceofblue @shivamgoradia9 #myking #myprince ❤️❤️❤️ @aanchalrohra thank you for my #stunning outfit @nidasshah you rock ❤️🤗 A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:32am PST

His love makes me a better human, thank you @peaceofblue for this easy pass #onelove #mygora A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:44am PST

❤️#blessed❤️ @peaceofblue A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:53am PST

@peaceofblue #happybirthday #iloveyou #peaceofblue A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

@peaceofblue ❤️ A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Oct 22, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

#mygora goes #Indian #kurta @peaceofblue #iloveyou @ronnit0507 and @ikavitakaushik #thankyou for the gears We look awesome in your clothes 👌❤️ A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Oct 9, 2016 at 12:18am PDT

