Selena Gomez’s ‘passion project’ is a new Netflix series. Watch the trailer here

Netflix’s upcoming drama series 13 Reasons Why, produced by Selena Gomez, has been given a launch date.

The show, which is directed by the Oscar-winning Tom McCarthy and executive produced by Selena Gomez among others, will begin streaming on March 31.

Singer and actor Gomez announced the news via Instagram, referring to the mystery show as a “passion project” and sharing its trailer.

13 Reasons Why tells the tale of a group of teenagers caught up in the suicide of one of their peers. It stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh.

