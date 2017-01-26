 Selena Gomez’s ‘passion project’ is a new Netflix series. Watch the trailer here | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Selena Gomez’s ‘passion project’ is a new Netflix series. Watch the trailer here

tv Updated: Jan 26, 2017 19:02 IST
AFP
Highlight Story

13 Reasons Why will premiere on March 31.

Netflix’s upcoming drama series 13 Reasons Why, produced by Selena Gomez, has been given a launch date.

The show, which is directed by the Oscar-winning Tom McCarthy and executive produced by Selena Gomez among others, will begin streaming on March 31.

Read more

Singer and actor Gomez announced the news via Instagram, referring to the mystery show as a “passion project” and sharing its trailer.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

13 Reasons Why tells the tale of a group of teenagers caught up in the suicide of one of their peers. It stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Kate Walsh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you