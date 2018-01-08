Shabana Azmi makes Jack Davenport do Bollywood dance. See video

Actor Shabana Azmi made English actor Jack Davenport dance to a Bollywood number. Shabana on Sunday shared a clip from the show Next Of Kin, where the two actors are seen shaking-a-leg and doing Bhangra steps.

“Doing a Bollywood number with Jack Davenport who plays my son-in-law in ITV’s drama series Next Of Kin,” Shabana wrote.

Doing a Bollywood number with Jack Davenport who plays my son in law in ITVs drama series Next Of Kin pic.twitter.com/bcw3h0qPLX — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 7, 2018

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar replied to Shabana’s tweet and said, “What fun! Ever since I saw Parvarish, I knew this talent within you remained under-utilised. Finally.”

Next Of Kin, a thriller, also stars British actor Archie Panjabi. The show is created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Rutman. Emmy and BAFTA nominee Justin Chadwick is the director.