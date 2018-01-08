 Shabana Azmi makes Jack Davenport do Bollywood dance. See video | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shabana Azmi makes Jack Davenport do Bollywood dance. See video

Next Of Kin, a thriller, also stars British actor Archie Panjabi. The show is created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Rutman. Emmy and BAFTA nominee Justin Chadwick is the director.

tv Updated: Jan 08, 2018 15:04 IST
Shabana Azmi and Jack Davenport have worked together in TV series Next of Kin. In this picture, Archie Punjabi is with Devenport.
Shabana Azmi and Jack Davenport have worked together in TV series Next of Kin. In this picture, Archie Punjabi is with Devenport.

Actor Shabana Azmi made English actor Jack Davenport dance to a Bollywood number. Shabana on Sunday shared a clip from the show Next Of Kin, where the two actors are seen shaking-a-leg and doing Bhangra steps.

“Doing a Bollywood number with Jack Davenport who plays my son-in-law in ITV’s drama series Next Of Kin,” Shabana wrote.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar replied to Shabana’s tweet and said, “What fun! Ever since I saw Parvarish, I knew this talent within you remained under-utilised. Finally.”

Next Of Kin, a thriller, also stars British actor Archie Panjabi. The show is created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Rutman. Emmy and BAFTA nominee Justin Chadwick is the director.

more from tv
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you