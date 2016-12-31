Shahid’s wife Mira wants Karan to change his ‘dirty’ questions on Koffee

Filmmaker Karan Johar has a wonderful New Year gift for Shahid Kapoor fans - he’s hosting the Udta Punjab star and his wife Mira Rajput on his show Koffee With Karan. And if the promos are anything to go by, the couple is all set to entertain with candid demeanour.

A new teaser of the episode shows Karan posing some ‘dirty questions’ and Mira saying, “Listen, you better change these questions.”

This will be the first time Shahid will appear on television with his lovely wife.

The two are also seen giving tough competition to each other in the Koffee quiz. The episode is definitely going to be fun-filled and a laugh riot.

