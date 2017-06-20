Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena have decided to part ways

Television actors Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena have ended their four-year-old relationship, as per reports. The couple was facing compatibility issues during the last few months. Though both tried but things somehow weren’t falling in place and hence they decided that it’s better to take time off the relationship.

“Over the past few months, a lot of differences cropped up between them, which led to constant tiffs,” Bombay Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

In fact, Neha even flew down to Indonesia to meet Shakti, who is currently busy shooting his Indonesian TV series. However, she reportedly failed to do much to mend things between her and Shakti. She has recently returned

to India.

“Neha is now back in India and they have decided to take a break from each other; they need time to think about where their relationship is headed. Distance is also taking a toll on their equation,” the source added.

When contacted, Shakti refused to comment and Neha denied the news. “That’s not true. Who is spreading this rumour? Shakti and I are together. In fact, I returned from Jakarta only because my visa expired,” Neha was quoted as saying.

The couple got engaged in 2014 and was all set to get married in November last year. But they had to postpone the wedding due to demonetisation.

While Shakti is known for his TV shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Neha has been a part of shows, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai and Tere Liye. The couple were also part of Nach Baliye 7.

