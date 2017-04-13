Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii sweeps 5th Colors Golden Petal Awards

The women-centric TV show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii won the maximum awards at the 5th Colors Golden Petal Awards here at a glitzy event.

Set against the backdrop of a culturally rich and vibrant Punjab, the show portrays the power of a family to dictate the fate of its daughters. Vivian D’Sena won the Best Actor for his role as Harman in the show, while Rubina Dilaik who plays Saumya won Best Personality (Female).

The show also bagged the title of Best Innovation in a TV Series (Fiction) and Shanti Bhushan and Rashmi Sharma were awarded for Best Story.

Winners were chosen by the viewers, and the announcement was made at a grand gala here on Wednesday night.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan with the stars of Colors.

Mouni Roy was chosen as Best Actress for essaying Shivangi in Naagin 2, and Favourite Jodi honour was shared by Sidharth Shukla (Parth) and Rashmi Desai (Shorvori) for Dil Se Dil Tak and Kratika Sengar (Tanuja) and Ssharad Malhotra (Rishi) for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

The Best Actor in a Negative Role title was also shared by Karuna Pandey (Kusum Sundari) for Devanshi and by Monica Khanna (Shraddha Pandey) for Thapki Pyaar Ki.

Prachee Shah Pandya (Sharda) won Best Supporting Actress for Ek Shringaar Swabhimaans, which also won the Best Director (Fiction) Award for Vikram. In the Non-Fiction category, Huzaifa won it for Rising Star.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

The Favourite Child Artist Award went to Kartikey Malviye (Shani) for Karmphal Data Shani.

Kartikey Malviye in his Karmphal Data Shani costume.

The Best Show (Fiction) Award went to Karmphal Data Shani, Best Entertainment Series (Non-Fiction) trophy went to Bigg Boss, Udaan was recognised as the Successfully Long-Running Show, and Rising Star was found to be the Best Innovation in a TV Series (Non-Fiction) category.

Actor Manish Paul got the Best Host accolade for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, for which filmmaker Karan Johar was adjudged the Best Judge. The Best Parivaar award went to Chauhan family from Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan and the entertainer Bharti Singh laughed her way to home with the Best Comedian honour.

Read more

The saw celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Diljit Dosanjh, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Juhi Parmar, Ssharad Malhotra, Salil Ankola, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Mohan Kapur, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Roshni Sahota, Helly Shah, Jigyasa Singh on the red carpet.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar, who were joined by Raghav Juyal, Rubina, Bharti and Manieshm the show had performances by Mouni Roy and on screen couples Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale, Vivian and Rubina, Sidharth and Rashami Desai.

Mouni Roy at the Colors Golden Petal Awards.

Diljit performed some of yesteryears’ chartbusters, while Monali Thakur grooved to remixed songs. Young Shani (Kartikey) also charmed the audience with a performance on Har Har Mahadev alongside choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more