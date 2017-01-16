Sherlock producers urge fans not to share leaked episode

After the final episode of Sherlock season four was recently leaked online 24 hours before it airs on TV, the show’s producers have urged fans to keep away from the big spoiler.

Bosses behind the hit show starring Benedict Cumberbatch, have warned viewers not to watch the illegal copy or share it on the web, the Sun reports.

Producers are furious about the security breach and have taken to Sherlock’s official Twitter handle to ask them not to share spoilers and ruin the fun for other fans.

“We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree,” the account tweeted.