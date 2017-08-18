Shoot for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati episode with Kapil Sharma cancelled

It seems like Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is in need of a lifeline. A new report suggests that a special episode of the upcoming season, which was supposed to feature guest contestant, Kapil Sharma, has been cancelled.

The Times of India reports that the cancellation isn’t due to a strike, as previously reported, but simply scheduling conflicts.

“The shooting has got postponed for next week, but it has got nothing to do with the FWICE strike,” a channel spokesperson said.

T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

A strike by the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) was initially suspected of being the reason behind the shoot’s delay.

Set technicians such as spotboys, light-men, and makeup artists went on strike in demand of a hike in wages.

“KBC. The winner from its beginnings. To me at least was to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire, with hope and will and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers who by the time it ends become your dearest friends,” the 74-year-old actor had posted on his blog after shooting this season’s promo.

The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show’s 9th, will begin from August 28.

