Social trailer: Watch Rana Daggubati and his shades of grey

Rana Daggubati has shown the ability to move from one genre to another with ease. He recently delivered a huge hit Nene Raju Nene Mantri, a mass commercial money spinner. Now, the actor has moved to doing his first web series called Social. The trailer of the web series was launched on Saturday.

Set in Hyderabad, the 13-episode series is a story about four individuals who come together to solve the mystery of a missing girl.

Brought out by digital streaming platform Viu India, Social delves into the dark world of cyber crime. The trailer opens with a masked man threatening cyber criminals that they are the ones being addressed by him -- coward criminals -- as he calls them. Soon, a number of frames move past the screen giving us a peak into the cyber world. Two women knock on a door and next we see a montage of a woman, possibly dead or struggling to survive.

One click can destroy your life. The thrilling trailer from my first Digital Show, #SocialSeries is out! Watch => https://t.co/RpBQt2D0rr — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 2, 2017

We are told of a family that is struggling to locate their daughter, Naveda, who has gone missing. We hear a man saying how he’s been trying to contact her since morning but her phone is switched off. We also see a young man, the victim’s brother Prithvi, in a police station, trying to tell the police that it has been more than 24 hours that his sister went missing and he has no clue about it.

We are then introduced to Vikram Sampat, played by Rana, the CEO of a technology company called Social, being interviewed by a journalist. We see Rana speak: I am inviting you to make socially relevant pages. Get communities together, give them a voice. Empower them and the most socially relevant page will be sponsored and mentored by me personally.

Later, we see Prithvi being counselled by his tech friends about making an online campaign for Naveda -- of how the campaign can go viral and then everybody will get to know of it. When that happens, the police will be compelled to help them, his friends’ advice. They then form a gang, which has its own dynamics. There’s Chaand, the techie and Myra, the seductress (we are told)...

In the dying moments of the trailer, we are again introduced to the masked man, who in a muffled voice, threatens the perpetrators of the crime: Police might or might not be able to catch you, but I will. I would like you guys to know. Until then, watch out.

Through many more frames we see how the gang goes about trying to find Naveda. In all this, we also are bombarded with text about cyber crimes -- sex crimes, bank frauds, other scams -- we are told how all-pervasive they can be.

The thriller’s central character is not Rana Daggubati but Naveen Kasturia of TVF drama series Pitchers fame, who plays Prithvi. Produced by Whacked Out Media and Guru Films, Social has been directed by Shashi Sudigala and also stars Priya Banerjee, Aradhana Uppal, Abdul Razzaq, Moin Khan and Preeti Asrani.

Though it not clear what kind of a role Rana Daggubati plays, one gets an eerie feeling that his character might have shades of grey.

