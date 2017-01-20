Some of the best-financed projects are on television: Blair Underwood

Actor Blair Underwood loves working in television shows. The 52-year-old, who became popular after portraying Jonathan Rollins, a wilful determined attorney in the legal drama LA Law, feels that television is undergoing through a golden era.

“Actors just want to focus on good work. Right now, television is giving some of the best shows across networks. Some of the best financed projects are from the television industry. There are so many series that are coming online and attracting attention,” quips Underwood.

However, the actor doesn’t think that films have taken a hit because of TV. “ Films still have a certain style, that people are drawn to. I don’t think films are getting affected, or that actors don’t want to do films because they want to work in television.”

Underwood will soon be seen in the second season of Quantico, which will resume on Star World HD after a mid season break. “I know it is a very intense show. We take 9 days to shoot one episode. But, I don’t feel any pressure. I am not the main star of the show, Priyanka is, so the pressure is on her, but she handles it really well. I have a lot of fun on the sets,” he says adding that he said a yes to the show because he was a big fan of the thriller series.

“I’ve been watching the show, before I got associated with it. I was intrigued by it. My character of the lead instructor is interesting and mysterious and I love it,” says Underwood.

