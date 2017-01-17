Somya Seth, star of Navya and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, gets married; See pics

TV actor Somya Seth is now a married woman. She tied the knot with her beau Arun Kumar in a resort in United States on Sunday.
Somya wore a seemingly heavy, traditional red lehenga for her big day and her groom was in a dark sherwani. Her fan pages on Twitter and Instagram shared the pictures from the wedding and other functions preceding it.
Congratulations @Thesomyaseth Wishing u a life full of happiness...happiness and more happiness.!!! 😙😙😙 pic.twitter.com/Zy6iNiIUJU— Team Arun Somya ™ (@ArunSomya_Fc) January 16, 2017
Congratulations Princess @TheSomyaSeth . Have A Spectacular Life Together 😍😘 #SOARWedding pic.twitter.com/Qlprkziwbt— Somya Seth Fanclub (@Somya_SethFC) January 16, 2017
Bride & Groom @TheSomyaSeth & Arun Sir @Somya_SethFC pic.twitter.com/fs6LI9pcTD— SomyaDiaries (@SomyaDiaries) January 15, 2017
Bride and groom @TheSomyaSeth ❤❤❤❤ #SomyaWedArun pic.twitter.com/daHrW5A1Gv— Angel13589 (@jospheena) January 15, 2017
Bride's entry @TheSomyaSeth looking so ❤❤❤❤ #SomyaWedArun pic.twitter.com/3ysIA0cfVf— Angel13589 (@jospheena) January 15, 2017
You both look great together. May Lord pour all his warmth and care on your lovely life Congratulations @TheSomyaSeth ❤❤❤❤ #SomyaWedArun pic.twitter.com/6dwAkZAHfz— Angel13589 (@jospheena) January 14, 2017
#MehendiCeremony ~ Our Gorgeous @TheSomyaSeth #SoArWedding ❤ pic.twitter.com/NpQvWRhZ1d— Team Arun Somya ™ (@ArunSomya_Fc) January 14, 2017
Somya made her television debut with Navya on Star Plus in 2011. She was recently seen in the role of Kaurvaki in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat on Colors.
