Somya Seth, star of Navya and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, gets married; See pics

TV actor Somya Seth is now a married woman. She tied the knot with her beau Arun Kumar in a resort in United States on Sunday.

Somya wore a seemingly heavy, traditional red lehenga for her big day and her groom was in a dark sherwani. Her fan pages on Twitter and Instagram shared the pictures from the wedding and other functions preceding it.

Congratulations @Thesomyaseth Wishing u a life full of happiness...happiness and more happiness.!!! 😙😙😙 pic.twitter.com/Zy6iNiIUJU — Team Arun Somya ™ (@ArunSomya_Fc) January 16, 2017

You both look great together. May Lord pour all his warmth and care on your lovely life Congratulations @TheSomyaSeth ❤❤❤❤ #SomyaWedArun pic.twitter.com/6dwAkZAHfz — Angel13589 (@jospheena) January 14, 2017

Somya made her television debut with Navya on Star Plus in 2011. She was recently seen in the role of Kaurvaki in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat on Colors.

