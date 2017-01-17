 Somya Seth, star of Navya and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, gets married; See pics | tv | Hindustan Times
Somya Seth, star of Navya and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, gets married; See pics

Somya wore a seemingly heavy, traditional red lehenga for her big day and her groom was in a dark sherwani.(Instagram)

TV actor Somya Seth is now a married woman. She tied the knot with her beau Arun Kumar in a resort in United States on Sunday.

Somya wore a seemingly heavy, traditional red lehenga for her big day and her groom was in a dark sherwani. Her fan pages on Twitter and Instagram shared the pictures from the wedding and other functions preceding it.

Somya made her television debut with Navya on Star Plus in 2011. She was recently seen in the role of Kaurvaki in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat on Colors.

