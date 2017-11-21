Sourabh Raaj Jain: I do video calls with my wife in between shots to check on my babies

Sourabh Raaj Jain became a father to twins, a boy and a girl, in August this year. The actor shares that watching his babies grow every day has been the best experience of his life.

“The feeling is yet to sink in and it’s difficult to express it in words. It’s a pure bliss to just look at them grow every day. I am not able to get enough time to spend with my twins. It troubles me at times, but I have a wonderful family and a supportive wife (Ridhima). In between shots, when I have time, we do video calls, so I get to keep a track of their entire schedule. Technology helps! Otherwise balancing family and work is quite tough.”

We r blessed with two bundles of joy....baby girl and baby boy😊😊 pic.twitter.com/hsS1a3XAvo — sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) August 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Sourabh is currently playing the role Lord Shiva in the ongoing show, Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. He says that it is not easy to portray the character of a God on screen and so he makes sure that he does justice to his role.

Talking about his present character, Sourabh, who is also known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna is shows such as Jai Shri Krishna, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Mahabharat, adds, “My first thought is to be on set on time. I do not like to be late. It takes 45 minutes to 1 hour to be ready for Shiva’s character. During which, I also rehearse my lines and clear my doubts.”

Meanwhile, along with facing the camera, the actor is keen on learning a language. “I want to learn how to speak Urdu. I find it very interesting and soothing to ears. It is very poetic too,” he says.

