Ssharad Malhotra: If I say I’m getting married, that will be big news for my fans

Ssharad Malhotra, best known for his TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, enjoys a huge fan base. While he does enjoy his celebrity status, he admits that sometimes fans tend to go overboard. “I realise that fans want to know everything about their favourite celebrities — I receive so many messages everyday asking all sorts of question like ‘what time I get up, what time I go to sleep, who do I hang-out with’. Some even message at odd hours ‘Come down. We want to meet you.’ So, it gets a little bizarre at times.”

While Ssharad says that people already know basic stuff about him, such as his favourite colour and travel destinations, they are eager to know more intimate stuff. “The situation today is such that if say I am dating this or that person, people already have a guess ready, and in turn ask for what’s next. The moment I say I am getting married, that will be big news for them.”

“My personal life is not personal anymore, it has become very public. I am completely okay with it, since fans quite naturally have a desire to know the ‘real’ person behind the characters we play on-screen”, adds Ssharad, who had revealed in an earlier interview to us about how he had even received a white towel from an unknown person once, on which was written ‘We Love You Ssharad’ in red. “I never got to know whether it was blood or just red ink”, he had confessed.

