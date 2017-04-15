Ssharad Malhotraa on his love interest: I am a tough person to be with; Pooja understands me

Actor Ssharad Malhotraa, who is dating aspiring actor Pooja Bisht, says that although the two are taking it slow now, in case they decide to get married, his family would love to meet Pooja. “My family hasn’t met Pooja as yet. But if things materialise and we take the next step in our relationship, I am sure my mother would love to sit down and talk to Pooja. But we are in no rush and neither are my parents. They have never forced me for anything,” says Ssharad, who started dating Pooja last year.

Talking about Pooja, Ssharad, who is part of show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki , says that the two are getting to know each other right now. “As of now, we are trying to understand each other. I am an actor and have mood swings. I am not an easy person to be with, but I feel she handles me pretty well. Let’s see if things work out, ” says Ssharad, adding, “Although we barely get time, when we do, Pooja and I go out for dinner. We are both movie buffs and watching movies are a great stress buster for us.”

Dhoom tana Dhoom tana 😜😜🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♂️ #wonderful #place A post shared by Pooja Bisht (@bishtpooja) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

The actor, who was in a relationship with actor Divyanka Tripathi for seven years, says that his mindset towards marriage has changed. “I wasn’t ready for marriage a couple of years back. I feel you need to condition your mind for marriage. Also, you need to be in a good space financially to take care of someone else. I want to settle down, but when I am completely ready for it, I will let my fans know. But eventually I will settle down. I come from a joint family and I stay alone in Bombay with my pet dog. It will be great to have someone else too. Solitude can get depressing,” says Ssharad.

