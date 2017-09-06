Ssharad Malhotraa slams trolls: No one knows you, not even a dog

Though actor Ssharad Malhotraa has accounts on various social media sites, he prefers to spend less time surfing and doesn’t keep a tab on what’s being tweeted to him or what the comments on his photos are. “To each his own. I am okay with posting just one pic in an entire week, but many of my co-actors have this habit of putting at least 10 pics in just one day. People complain why I am not like them. But it’s just something which doesn’t excite me,” he says.

What does he feel about the constant trolling that stars face on social media? “A celebrity is someone who has to go through a lot in life to become one. Even if it’s a newcomer who is made fun of... saying that he cannot emote, can’t act, can you do what he is doing? He is facing the camera. Usko do log toh jaante hain. Aapko toh kutta bhi nahi jaanta, sorry to say.” he says.

The actor adds that it isn’t right to put anyone down.“The person you are trolling could be in a different situation. First look where you are in life.”

