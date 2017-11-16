Star Trek: Discovery airs first gay male kiss in franchise’s history

After introducing Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Stamets as the first-ever openly gay character in the 50-year history of the Star Trek franchise, the makers have taken another bold move to feature a same-sex kiss in the most recent episode.

In an episode titled “Into the Forest I Go”, Rapp was shown kissing another male character Hugh Culber, played by openly gay actor Wilson Cruz in the TV series form of franchise Star Trek, titled Star Trek: Discovery, reports aceshowbiz.com. It was aired on Sunday and the two characters in the series have been building their romantic relationship since the beginning of the season.

Director Q. Allan Brocka took to his Twitter account to share the video of the scene.

Once more with feeling. ❤️🖖🏽 https://t.co/TTyXrFDrCl — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 15, 2017

“Out gay men kissing on ‘Star Trek’. You boldly go Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp ,” he captioned the 10-second clip.

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the history-making scene. One Twitter user wrote, “I love how they’ve been handling these characters. A normal couple. Two people who love each other. Straight forward and dignified.” Another user wonder why Twitter said, ‘may contain sensitive material’.

I love how they've been handling these characters. A normal couple. Two people who love each other. Straight forward and dignified. — Lauren Sergy (@lsergy) November 15, 2017

awesome! though I wonder why #twitter was like 'may contain sensitive material" ? I've seen people kiss in vids and pics (and much more raunchy) without that. — Queer_Trek (@Queer_Trek) November 16, 2017

When the showmakers had announced that actor Wilson Cruz will play the role of Lt. Stamets’ love interest, many were excited.

There was backlash too and Wilson had then written a long post on Facebook about his decision to join the cast. He said, “I’m not here for your comfort. That’s not why we are here. We’re here to grow. Star Trek is and has always been here to challenge you to look outside of yourself and to see other people and other experiences in yourself. There is no division between you and me. I am just another human giving and receiving love, just like you. That is all.”

