Star Trek: Discovery gets a September premiere date

Star Trek: Discovery has now an official premiere date now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will launch on September 24 on CBS. The first season will be of 15 episodes and the sci-fi series will be split into two chapters. The first eight episodes will roll out through November 5, and then the series will return with seven new episodes in January 2018.

The show will focus on the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life-forms, and one Starfleet officer, who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the franchise’s well-known ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

First ordered to series in late 2015, the CBS TV Studios drama was originally set to premiere before ‘The Good Fight’ earlier this year.

The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green leads the series as Lt. Commander Michael Burnham. She stars alongside Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp among others.