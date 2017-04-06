Success is a collective job: TV actor Karan Patel takes a shot at Kapil Sharma

Actor Karan Patel has put forward his views on the spat between comedian Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, which led to a spilt between the erstwhile friends and resulted in Sunil’s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. Karan tweeted on Wednesday (April 5), “Head on your shoulders and feet firm on the ground”... you shall be loved and respected .. apt example of thinking no end f yourself (sic)”. The tweet led to a host of Kapil fans lashing out at Karan, with comments chiding the actor’s attitude and discussing issues he has had on the sets of his ongoing Ekta Kapoor TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Speaking about the tweet and his views, Karan says, “I talked about an incident that has been talked about for weeks now. And, what I said is true. If you want to be loved, keep your head on your shoulders and feet on the ground. There is nothing wrong in that. I do the same and others should also follow this motto.”

He says, “What prompted me to tweet was, I read stories that audiences are not reacting well to Kapil’s show anymore. It is funny, but people are not laughing. Success is a collective job, and one can’t claim the credit for themselves. What he did in the past is not funny; it is my personal belief that is better to be a better human being than a better entertainer. At the end of the day, you entertain for few hours, but people remember a good human being for a longer time.