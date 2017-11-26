Such a clown: Watch Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Ranveer Singh dancing on a romantic song for her

We know Ranveer Singh is an entertaining dancer and a wonderful sport when it comes to fans. How charming would he be when it comes to rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone? Well, he danced to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942 A Love Story on camera and Deepika’s response was, “Such a clown!”

It all happened on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s new talk show, Baatein with Baadshah where Deepika was the guest on first episode. Ranveer had sent across a video message for her where he can be seen dancing hilariously on the Kumar Sanu hit song from 1994. Ranveer wore his silver jacket and blue shades for the occasion.

Ranveer ended the message saying, “Mandir mein ho ek jalta diya, Diya, yaani ke Deepika, yaani ke aap. Aapke baare mein kya kahun? Jis tareeke se aap, apne karoron chahne waalon ke dilon me ujaala ban ke aayi, meri zindagi mein ujala ban ke aayi. Mai upar wale se yahi dua karunga ki aapki bhi zindagi me ujala barkaraar rahe, humesha humesha ke liye. There’s nobody like you! God bless you and love you lots!”

A clip from the episode is going viral online.

Shah Rukh revisited Om Shanti Om as he welcomed his co-star Deepika on the first episode of his talk show. He opened the show with a dialogue from the Farah Khan film, and played Aankhon Mein Teri as Deepika entered the frame. SRK is playing the host for Star Plus’ new show, Lux Golden Diva Baatein With the Baadshah.

Khan also played a game with Deepika and where she was supposed to explain Lux heroines, without naming them and SRK would have to guess the names. While SRK fared really badly as he could guess names only after a lot of nudging but even Deepika did an extremely pathetic version of Madhuri Dixit’s Maar Daala. Of course, she knew what she was doing and said, “Sanjay Bhansali is going to get very upset with me.”

Talking about facing criticism, Deepika, “I have been an athlete and try to learn and improve myself with every bit of criticism. I feel we are always evolving. Whatever people criticise, I want to improvise on those fronts.”

SRK also took the discussion to Deepika’s depression and she said, “There is no single reason for that. I have talked to doctors and I learnt a lot from my struggle with depression.”

She also said, “I love cleaning, I find it very, very therapeutic. Whenever I get the time, I like cleaning my house and room.” She also declared that she is a compulsive cleaner. “In fact, my mom calls me to my Bangalore house when she wants the house cleaned up,” she said.

In his message for the show, Irrfan said, “It is very beautiful that Deepika has kept her inner child alive. This child is in awe of the confident star that Deepika is.”

SRK also read letters from Deepika’s close friends and family members. When he read a letter from her mom, Deepika was moved to tears with the love and appreciation.

You can watch the entire episode here

