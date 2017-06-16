Sudesh Lehri joins Krushna Abhishek on his show, to give competition to Kapil’s show

Actor-comedian Sudesh Lehri has joined the cast of comedian Krushna Abhishek’s new show. The show will be aired on Sony channel, which also hosts the latter’s rival Kapil Sharma’s show.

This will not be the first time that he and Sudesh will share the stage together, as the two have given multiple

stand-up acts in shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.

“The show makers are confident about their comic timing and it will be a good boost for the show to begin with,” says a source, adding that the rest of the cast has not yet been decided. “There is a lot of brainstorming happening every day, as the creative team of the show is yet to decide the format and concept.”

It was earlier reported that Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar, who were earlier with Kapil, might join the new show, tentatively titled Comedy Company. Preeti Simoes, who was earlier the creative director of Kapil’s show will now direct Krushna’s show. When contacted, she said, “No confirmation on the show yet. The concept is still under development.”

