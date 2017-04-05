 Suniel Shetty gets a new look for his TV show India’s Asli Champion Hai Dum | tv | Hindustan Times
Suniel Shetty gets a new look for his TV show India’s Asli Champion Hai Dum

Suniel Shetty, who hosted Biggest Loser Jeetega in 2007, is looking forward to hosting the new show - India’s Asli Champion.

tv Updated: Apr 05, 2017 11:26 IST
IANS
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty will soon return to the small screen as a show host.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be back on the small screen as a host with an upcoming reality TV series, “India’s Asli Champion Hai Dum”

Suniel Shetty’s new look for his TV show.

The actor, who hosted Biggest Loser Jeetega in 2007, is looking forward to hosting the new show, produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd. India’s Asli Champion slated to premiere soon on & TV.

“I am thrilled to be part of India’s Asli Champion - a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants’ will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up, Suniel said in a statement.

The show will see contestants performing tasks designed to judge not just their physical fitness but also their grit and determination.

Talking about the show, Rajesh Iyer, Business Head of the channel, said: “We are glad to have the flagbearer of fitness, Suniel Shetty himself on board as the host! His knowledge, experience and passion for fitness makes him an apt choice to lead the show.”

Read more

