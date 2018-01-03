Sunil Grover: During my break from TV, I was explaining to others, things that I myself don’t understand

For comedian Sunil Grover, 2017 has been a year of learning, exploring and connecting with his own self. The comedian got embroiled in perhaps one of the biggest controversies on small screen, right in the beginning of the year, after his brawl with fellow comedian-actor Kapil Sharma became public. Following the incident, he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, and then took a break from TV.

However, Sunil doesn’t regret his decisions. He says, “It’s a continuous journey because when you are a part of a process, a show, you are in that thing day in and day out. So, sometimes, you need breathing space to understand objectivity in your life.”

So, what all did he realise when he was away from all the action on set? Sunil says, “Itne mahine jo main TV se door raha, main bahut busy raha logon ko answer karte karte. I kept answering, explaining to others — relatives, friends, family and fans — things that I myself don’t understand. In the bargain, I understood one thing that this [TV] platform has given me immense love and respect among people.”

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Sunil adds that he gets filled with gratitude when people greet him with a smile and concern on their faces. “I remember, after I left Kapil’s show, I did a couple of live events and got to travel, too, and I realised how much love is around. It’s such a great vibe and I understand that I need to continue working on small screen for my fans,” adds Sunil, best known for his on-screen characters Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi.

While many comedy shows come and go, only a few manage to leave a lasting impact on the audience’s mind. Sunil opines that just like not every film can be a blockbuster, not all shows will be successful. “I feel, as artists, our duty is to keep working and keep making whatever we believe in. So, whatever we think, with our experience, is right for the audience and can entertain them, we make it. Also, we keep trying newer things because you never know what might connect with the audience.”

Not underestimating the audience’s intelligence and taste, Sunil adds, “They are very smart. Sometimes we laugh that ‘Oh, they won’t understand a particular thing’, but they prove us wrong. At the end of the day, we are making it for the audience and for people who live in this country.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more