Sunil Grover on returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: Money can’t be the only reason

Sunil Grover has said that his dignity is most important to him and that he cannot work just for money.

tv Updated: Apr 05, 2017 16:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover with Kiku and other artists during the Dr. Mashoor Gulati's Comedy Clinic in New Delhi.(IANS)

Following a spat with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover says that his intentions are to act and entertain people with dignity.

Sunil was part of the hit ensemble of comedians on Kapil’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, until came the news that Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him in an inebriated state while on a flight.

Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati's Comedy Clinic in New Delhi on April 02, 2017. (IANS)

“My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something,” Sunil tweeted on Wednesday.

The comments of the comedian, who featured as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show, came after the news of Sunil returning to the show started doing the rounds.

It was reported that both Sunil and Kapil have decided to sort out their issues and work together. Some even suggested that he was bound by a contract and hence, would have to be a part of the show.

