Sunil Grover on returning to TV: I don’t have the mindset right now to start a show

Sunil Grover has stayed away from the limelight ever since his much publicised fight with Kapil Sharma became the talk of the town. He shot for a special episode to promote Salman Khan’s Tubelight, and hosted an awards show recently. Amid all this, there was speculation that he might come up with a brand new show, but nothing concrete came out of these rumours.

Asked if anything progressed on that front and if he wishes to return to television soon, Sunil says, “I don’t have the mindset right now to start a new show. I am enjoying this phase. Main na life mein kabhi bore nahi hota. There’s nothing called boredom for me. Anything can entertain me.”

“Earlier, when I was actively a part of the show, I would shoot twice a week and would remain caught up. But now, I get time for myself and do so many other things,” says Sunil, who quit The Kapil Sharma Show in April this year.

Although he didn’t hint towards a possibility of reconciling with Kapil, he never leaves a chance to express his gratitude for the show that he was a part of, since the beginning. “I got so much recognition, fame and love through that platform and I’ll always keep this with me. I’m happy that there is still a bunch of people, who want to bring a smile on people’s faces amid such stressful lives. Unfortunately, now I am not a part of those shows but I will, soon. That’s my work, my duty and that’s what I do for my earning and livelihood.”

Sunil also adds that he always focused on playing his part well and doesn’t really care about the business aspect of the show. “Mere ko itni samajh nahi hai as to how things work. If I had the idea, I would have done 20 shows by now and I’d be doing a new show every week. I don’t understand how shows are made and what is the grammar or formula behind making them successful or unsuccessful.”

He adds that if something comes his way, he adds his own flavour to it and gives his best shot. “I want to do fresher and newer things. I want to explore myself and do various characters. That’s what I understand and that’s what gives me happiness,” quips Sunil.

