Sunil Grover to join Krushna Abhishek’s new show Comedy Company?

Comedian Sunil Grover is yet to get his own TV show post his infamous in-flight fight with TV star Kapil Sharma. There are, however, rumours we will soon see him on Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming show, Comedy Company, on Sony Television.

Sunil has appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati on several Sony TV shows.

However, a DNA report on Tuesday claimed he will only be on the show as a guest comedian, dashing all hopes of seeing two of India’s most funny men sharing the stage. “After his fight with Kapil, Sunil doesn’t want to take on any show permanently. However, he will make guest appearances on Comedy Company playing different characters. He doesn’t want to be bound to any one show or channel,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale will be permanent comedians on the new show.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

