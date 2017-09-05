Sunil Pal angry with Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover for fighting, slams YouTube comics, AIB responds

While the audience seems to have taken the Kapil Sharma Show’s temporary hiatus in its stride, comedian Sunil Pal is upset.

In the two-minute video, posted on the verified Facebook page of his fan club, Sunil, who came into prominence in the mid 2000s when he brought his act to TV in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, says that the ‘cancellation’ of Kapil’s show was bound to happen.

The comedian was under too much pressure, due to which his health was affected, said Sunil. “I’d told Sunil Grover that you and Kapil are the face of comedy. You are comedy and comedy is you,” he said, talking about Kapil’s public falling out with co-star Sunil Grover in March, which set him on his downward spiral.

“Are you happy now?” an on-the-verge-of-tears Sunil demanded of both Grover and Kapil. “Now comedy is in the hands of those ‘so called YouTube comedians,’” he said. “They talk about toilets and bathrooms in the name of comedy,” he continued. Currently, All India Ba*****, Being Indian are among the most popular YouTube comedians.

“The irresponsible youth has made stars out of these comedians. This is a sad moment. You should never have separated,” Sunil said. “I pray for your health, get well soon, all the best,” he finished.

But if you were to scroll down to the comments section - most of which are against Pal’s statements - you’d find some of those ‘so called YouTube comedians’ responding to the video.

“When you want to cry in front of camera but tears are on a holiday,” said Rahul Subramanian, who recently appeared in several AIB videos.

Directly beneath Rahul’s comment, there was one left by one of the founders of AIB, Rohan Joshi. “Sir aap Itna tension kyon le rahe ho. Aap hi ne toh news channel pe kahaa tha ke humaare shows pe sirf gay aur lesbian log jinka kaam hai “samaaj ko bigaadna” aate hai. Toh aapki audience ko toh kuch nahi hoga. Lekin ek baat zaroor maanni padegi. Yeh ek video aapke Saare comedy se zyaada funny tha. Bees saal lagey aapko lekin chalo ek toh funny video nikaala zindagi mein. (Sir don’t worry. You were the one who said that only gays and lesbians whose job it is to hamper the society attend our shows. So your audience will be unaffected. But one thing’s for sure. This one video is funnier than any comedy you’ve ever done. It took 20 years, but at least you produced one funny video.)

