Superwoman Lilly Singh bags role in HBO show starring Michael B Jordan, Sofia Boutella

Canadian-Indian Youtube star Lilly Singh has joined the cast of HBO movie Fahrenheit 451, an adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s novel.

Lilly Singh attends the red carpet arrivals for the world premiere of Power Rangers. (AFP)

The film, to be directed by Ramin Bahrani, features Michael B Jordan, Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella. Bahrani has co-written the script with Amir Naderi.

Singh will play Raven, a tabloid vlogger who works with the fire department to spread the ministry’s propaganda by broadcasting their book-burning raids to fans.

Lilly’s credits include Bad Moms and voicing a character Ice Age: Collision Course.

