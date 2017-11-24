Suryaputra Karn actor Saurabh Pandey to tie the knot. Here are all the details

Actor Saurabh Pandey is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Zara Soni Barring, and he can’t contain his excitement.

“To be frank, the feeling is so great that putting it into words will just spoil it. All I can say is I feel like I am floating in the air,” says an excited Saurabh, whose engagement and sangeet ceremony will take place on November 26, and the wedding will be held on November 28, in Mumbai.

The couple has been dating each other for a decade now and their love seems to be growing with every passing moment.

“Without love and affection, life would be dull and colourless. Love and affection fill life with true joy, and from joy only we truly get the energy to live a blissfully happy life. There is no apprehension or nervousness when you know that you are doing what you are meant to. Zara and I have been together since almost 10 years now, we started dating in 2008. I am, in fact, looking forward to spending my life with her,” says the actor, who has been part of shows such as Jiya Jale, Razia Sultan and Suryaputra Karn.

Saurabh says that Zara, who is a Canada based actor, gels very well with his family. “She is like a lamp of life for everyone in my family. Everyone gets excited and is filled with joy when they see her. She bonds well with my sister and mother.”

Post the wedding ceremony, the couple will head to Delhi, Saurabh’s hometown, for the wedding reception on December 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more