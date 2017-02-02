Swaragini’s Namish Taneja alleges girl gang stole items worth Rs 4 lakh from him

TV actor Namish Taneja, who plays Laksh/Abhimanyu on Colors’ daily soap Swaragini, has alleged that a gang of girls stole items worth Rs 4 lakh from an exhibition stall he was participating in with his sister in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to a report in India Today, Namish and his sister had kept their bag, which contained Rs 50,000 in cash, a mobile phone and gold ornaments. “We had kept the money in the bag, which had some gold ornaments along with some earnings from the stall and a mobile phone. A group of four girls came in to buy some stuff. One of the girls stole the bag, which was kept on the counter, while my sister was busy with the other two. After a while, she discovered the theft and called me,” he was quoted as saying.

“Thankfully, I got the CCTV footage of the exit door. It was clearly visible in the footage that one of the girls was carrying our bag while going out. We immediately blocked all the debit and credit cards and lodged the FIR,” the actor added.

Its really sad n depressing, when someone steals our hard earned money.#gotrobbed 😐 pic.twitter.com/LAiYWKBA6T — Namish Taneja (@namishtaneja) February 1, 2017

