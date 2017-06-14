Talking about it hypothetically: Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place revival

Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she and other cast members of Wizards of Waverly Place are discussing about the possible revival of the show.

Gomez, 24, played Alex Russo in the Disney series which ran from October 12, 2007 to January 6, 2012. David Henrie and Jake T Austin played her brothers in the show.

“I don’t know...But it was fun. I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David (Henrie), my older brother on the show, were talking about it. But I understand. I’m so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny.

Wizards of Waverly Place revolved around the adventures of the mostly magical Russo family (their mom was the only one without powers).

“We were having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be, but we’re all older. David’s married now so we’re in such different places in our lives,” she says.

Gomez says she is also open to possibly serving as the executive producer for a series featuring the next generation of Russo family wizard, reported Entertainment Weekly.

