The Bigg Boss rogues’ gallery: Was Swami Om the worst of them all?

Another season of Bigg Boss comes to a close on Sunday night and while it may not have been as explosive as its predecessors, it did have a few things to offer. Owing to Swami Om, there was no dearth of ugly fighting, cheap stunts for TRPs and talking behind people’s backs in the season.

But even with all his crying “murder” (literally) at the drop of the hat and going as far as to sprinkle his urine on other contestants, we still wonder if he is indeed the worst of all those who came before him. Do you think he trumped all these?

Rakhi Sawant

Before she went around wearing plastic dress with the Prime Minister’s face all over it, Rakhi Sawant made headlines for fighting over a mug. OK, it was a very special mug for her but the way she fought for it, it could very well have been a piece of the Moon. She went ballistic on Amit Sadh when he used her mug to make ginger paste and made sure the entire country will remember her for that in the years to come.

She also fought all the time with Kashmira Shah and being a motormouth didn’t help her cause either.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

The self-acclaimed film critic may now be busy creating rifts between Bollywood biggies, but his introduction was nothing short of entertaining. He was thrown out of the house once for hitting fashion designer Rohit Verma with a water bottle. He came back later but his antics continued nonetheless.

Dolly Bindra

Ah, the queen of chaos herself! Even if she was speaking without a temper, she made everyone nervous with a tone that felt like a fight could break out anytime. Remember when she fought with Shweta Tiwari like hell once?

And whatever this was!

Rahul Mahajan

Rarely do we get to witness someone break bad on national television and Rahul Mahajan gave us that golden opportunity on Bigg Boss season 2. He fell in ‘love’ not once but twice: Once with actor Payal Rohtagi and then with gangster Abu Salem’s ex, Monica Bedi. He even tried to jump the fence with just a week to go for the finale.

Raja Choudhary

Throughout his stay in the house, Raja Choudhary used obscene language, got warnings from Bigg Boss and was allegedly caught on camera kissing Sambhavana Seth. That’s a lot of fodder to brand him ‘controversial’ in the least.

Kushal Tandon

During a task in season 7, Kushal Tandon got physical with VJ Andy for saying crude things to Gauahar. But Bigg Boss would have none of it and asked Kushal to leave the house. This was not the only time Kushal got into a spat. A week before this incident, he had a major fight with Tanisha Mukherjee as well. He called her ‘fatso’ and a ‘flop actress’.

