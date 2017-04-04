The Defenders: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist assemble for teaser

Our first look at Marvel’s The Defenders is here...and now it’s not. Netflix released a 15-second teaser for it’s next big superhero project on Tuesday but took it down soon afterwards.

In the teaser, the familiar faces of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) are seen together in an elevator in what looks like CCTV footage. All of them are out of breath, from fighting some thugs we assume. Towards the end of the clip, Jessica spots the camera and punches it down.

Though the trailer doesn’t exist on YouTube anymore, you can still watch it through a few links on Twitter. Here’s one:

THE DEFENDERS is coming out on AUGUST 18th !



HERE'S A LITTLE TEASER ! pic.twitter.com/T8AcMd0dg2 — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) April 4, 2017

The show, the fifth Marvel programme after Daredevil’s seasons one and two, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, premieres on Netflix on August 18. Why do we think so? Because the time stamp at the top right of the ‘footage’ gives a strong hint.

Pretty subtle, eh?

