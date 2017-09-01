The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian takes a break from work, TV industry reacts

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s poor health led to repeated shoot cancellations of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). That, in turn, has led to the channel, Sony, pulling the show off the air and falling back on repeat telecast of old episodes.

Kapil’s No. 1 rival, comedian Krushna Abhishek, now moves into the prime time slot so far occupied by TKSS with his own show, The Drama Company. Reacting to these developments, Abhishek says, “As a colleague and a human being, I’d say that [Kapil] should get well and come back to his slot. It’s not that we’re jumping into this slot — we’re very happy with the 8 o’ clock slot [but] this is the channel’s decision, because they don’t have a telecast [at that time]. It’s not that we don’t want him to come back. Both the shows are doing well. We don’t want him to come down; there has always been good and healthy competition between him and me.”

The official statement from Sony Entertainment television read: “Kapil has been under the weather for some time now. Due to this, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery.”

While it’s not clear how long TKSS will remain off the air, the current and former members of the show support the decision.

Kiku Sharda: We’ll come back, and come back stronger

Actor Kiku Sharda, who played various popular characters on TKSS, is confident that they’ll come back with a new zeal. He tells us, “Kapil Sharma has genuinely not been keeping well. Shoots are getting cancelled, and it’s better to take a break and come back with vigour and energy. That way, it’s a good decision. Sometimes, two episodes would get cancelled; sometimes more. So, might as well take a healthy break. We’ll come back, and come back stronger. We haven’t decided for how long we’ll be off the air, but when Kapil is feeling up to it totally, we will come back.”

Rochelle Rao: At some level, you have to put your health and well-being first

Actor Rochelle Rao, who played the role of a nurse on TKSS, agrees. She says, “I think it’s a smart decision. Artists all over the world are becoming more aware of their physical and mental abilities. In fact, someone as big as Justin Bieber cancelled seven of his concerts, regardless of what money was involved in it, because at some level, you have to put your health and well-being first. [You have to think] how will you perform for the next 10 years? I’m very proud of the artists who decide to take a break from work when they know their health is on the line. I think it’s a wise decision and [we’re] grateful to Sony that they will stand by us and give us time. It’s tough for all of us, but this is the whole point — if we don’t learn to support each other, then what’s the point of working together?”

Upasna Singh: This is the right decision that Kapil has taken

Actor Upasna Singh, who left the show earlier this year, was known for playing the role of Bua on TKSS. She feels it’s better to take a break rather than incur heavy losses. “I’ve heard that there were [shoot] cancellations five times,” she says. “The channel goes through a lot of loss if this happens. There are 14 cameramen and then there are artists and vans. This is the right decision that Kapil has taken.”

