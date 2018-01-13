The less said, the better it is for Hina Khan: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ashmit Patel

After the eviction of rapper Akash Dadlani from season 11 of Bigg Boss, the four remaining contestants, namely, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, can be seen giving a tough competition to each other to claim the winner’s spot. The winner will be announced on January 14, 2018.

In a candid conversation with us, former contestant of Season 4 of Bigg Boss and Bollywood actor, Ashmit Patel, who was seen romancing Pakistan actress Veena Malik on the show, says, “I have never watched Bigg Boss, not even my own season. It’s only this season that I have been following and that is also because of Maheck [Chahal], as she’s a fan of the show.”

Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel have been dating for the past couple of years and are reportedly going to get hitched soon. Maheck Chahal is also a former contestant of Bigg Boss 8.

Talking about Bigg Boss 11 contestants, and asked who he thinks might win, Ashmit remarks, “I don’t want to comment on Hina Khan. The less said, the better it is. After spending so many days in the house, we can see who the bad person is and who is good.”

Patel reveals that his favourite contestants are Puneesh Sharma, a commoner from Delhi-NCR who is also the co-owner of Playboy Club, and Shilpa Shinde, and Indian television actress who gained popularity for her role in television series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Ashmit says, “I like Puneesh because he has understood that he has made mistakes, apologised for them and moved on. He’s a real person on the show and stands up for his friends.”

Commenting on Shinde, Patel says, “Shilpa as everyone knows is a wonderful person. She has been consistent, all through the show; there were people who were against her and ganged up, week after week she was targeted by them, but despite all of this, she stood strong and kept moving further.”