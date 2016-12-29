The popularity of a TV star is unaccountable: Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna has been on a hiatus from daily soaps. The actor, who was last seen on TV hosting the reality show, Dil Hai Chota Sa Choti Si Asha in 2014, has been busy with her movie projects. After her films, Teen Thay Bhai (2011) and Bhaji In Problem (2013), she shot for Ghoomketu and Gurgaon. While waiting for the films to release, Ragini says she is enjoying doing films and is also open to do finite TV shows.

Ghoomketu was shot in 2014 and Gurgaon was shot last year. Is it difficult to wait for your films’ release?

Gurgaon was recently screened at a film festival in Macau, that too, on my birthday (December 16). I think the universe was giving me a gift. It was so amazing. I don’t know when Ghoomketu will release but the day Anurag Kashyap (producer of the film) calls me, I will be there to promote it. Gurgaon should release soon. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the audience. The waiting period isn’t difficult but after doing serials, where one churns out one episode daily, it takes a while to get used to pace of film-making..

Ragini admits she has never treated TV and films differently.

You have been away from TV. What has kept you busy?

I hosted a show for a news channel this year and have been making appearances or hosting shows on TV. It might seem like I have been away because I haven’t done a serial since Sasural Genda Phool. I can’t commit myself for a month to do a TV show.

Will you take up a project on small-screen?

If I get a seasonal show or a limited series, I would love to do a TV show. The reach of TV is undeniable. The popularity of a TV star is unaccountable. I believe in doing good content. TV is a great medium to learn acting and get experience. But one gets burnt out with that frantic pace. Films are all about details, so there is a difference in quality between TV and films. I never treated the mediums differently though. I only pick up the content I like, regardless of the medium. Right now, my energies are concentrated on films.

Ragini in a still from Sasuraal Genda Phool.

Are you worried about being ‘out of sight, out of mind’?

I would have been, but the multiple calls I get from people offering me work assure me otherwise. We have the fear of not being around but I want to be an actor for the right reasons. I want to act for the joy of performing and acting. Anything else will not be honest on my part.