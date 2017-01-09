Top Koffee with Karan moments: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra cozy up

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon be seen together in Reloaded, appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan on Sunday night. Jacqueline was at her candid, energetic self, while Sidharth was in a rare jolly mood.

Here are some of the top moments from the show’s episode on Sunday:

When Sidharth could not hide his smile when saying Alia isn’t jealous of Jacqueline



#KoffeeWithKaran is set to get steamier this Sunday, as @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline bring on the hilarity, madness & loads of oomph! pic.twitter.com/OxadNkvS9J — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 3, 2017

Karan asked Sidharth if his chemistry with Jacqueline made Alia Bhatt jealous of her, hinting at the rumours of Sidharth dating Alia in the past and seeing Jacqueline currently. Though Sid said, “Why would Alia be jealous?”, his smile and eyes giving away a lot.

Sidharth is a very protective friend



When Karan said there have been rumours that Arjun Kapoor dated Jacqueline, and Sidharth couldn’t stop asking “wbho?”. What Karan asked Sidharth why he was so worried, the actor replied: “I am a very protective friend’.

Karan playing the match-maker



Karan kept playing the matchmaker on the show. He kept asking them why they aren’t dating each other and pointing out qualities that make them compatible.

Jacqueline revealed she likes ‘mysterious and quite guys’

Just when Karan was talking about Sidharth’s brooding nature, Jacqueline confessed she likes guys who are mysterious and quite.

Jacqueline said she had a girl crush on Priyanka Chopra



From ‘Koffee Shots’ to steamy conversations, @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline will be turning on the heat next Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/lLQ2SkhDwZ — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

Jacqueline confessed she had a girl crush on Priyanka Chopra.

Jacqueline’s epic proposal



To that kind of a proposal, the collective answer would be a big YES, @Asli_Jacqueline! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/7w7pwSmTiD — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 8, 2017

When Jacqueline was asked to propose to Sidharth in French, she did it with such conviction and passion, no one would ever refuse her!

