Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor accused of sexual misconduct, co-star shares detailed account

Trace Lysette, an actor on the Amazon series Transparent, has accused veteran lead star Jeffrey Tambor of sexual misconduct.

In a Twitter post, Lysette, who plays yoga instructor Shea on the famous series, accused the 73-year-old actor of making sexually charged remarks to her during the shooting for the show.

Lysette said Tambor had on multiple occasions made sexual advances towards her but one incident was “physical”. Recalling the particular incident during the filming of the second season of the show where she, actor Alexandra Billings, and Tambor were dressed in thin pyjamas, Lysette said, “I stood in a corner on the set as the crew reset for a wide shot. My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me.”

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body,” the statement reads.

She appealed to Amazon, the producer of the show, to treat the incident as a “teachable moment” and “re-center the other trans characters in this show with the family members instead of just pulling it”.

In a statement to Deadline, Tambor has denied the fresh allegations against him and said that he is not a predator and it was “distressing” for him to be labelled as one.

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator - ever.

This image released by Amazon shows Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent. (AP)

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express,” said Tambor.

The Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winning actor was earlier accused of acting inappropriately around his former assistant Van Barnes, who made her allegations in a private Facebook post.

Tambor had denied the allegation in a statement, calling Barnes a “disgruntled assistant”.

