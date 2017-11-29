TV actors Abhishek Bajaj, Akanksha Jindal are engaged. Check out their pre-wedding shoot
tv Updated: Nov 29, 2017 14:16 IST
One of TV’s most adored couples, Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal, has taken their relationship to the next level. They got engaged in a ceremony on Tuesday evening. They have decided to get hitched after a relationship of seven years. The function took place at a Mumbai hotel.
Abhishek Bajaj, known for his character Rahul Shashtri in TV show Dil Deke Dekho, took Jindal for a ride around Mumbai before popping up the question. He has shared some photographs from the function on Instagram.
Akanksha Jindal came to spotlight after her stint in the show Meri Bhabhi. As per reports, the two are going to get married in Delhi on Wednesday.
Check out their pre-wedding shoot: