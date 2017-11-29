TV actors Abhishek Bajaj, Akanksha Jindal are engaged. Check out their pre-wedding shoot

One of TV’s most adored couples, Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal, has taken their relationship to the next level. They got engaged in a ceremony on Tuesday evening. They have decided to get hitched after a relationship of seven years. The function took place at a Mumbai hotel.

Abhishek Bajaj, known for his character Rahul Shashtri in TV show Dil Deke Dekho, took Jindal for a ride around Mumbai before popping up the question. He has shared some photographs from the function on Instagram.

Akanksha Jindal came to spotlight after her stint in the show Meri Bhabhi. As per reports, the two are going to get married in Delhi on Wednesday.

Check out their pre-wedding shoot:

My Love For You Is Past The Mind,Beyond My Heart And Into My Soul @theperfectrhythm #BeyondEverything #Loveforever #prewedding #goodmorning #LastDayOfLongDistance Shot by @jerynjames A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Shadi Ke Side Effect 😜 Suggest more Captions ! shot by @sayansurroy A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:14am PST

To Hold You In My Arms One of the Most Amazing Felling in The World 🤗 ShotBy @sayansurroy #prewedding #alwaysInMyArms #Togetherforever #eternal #abhikanksha #bajajkidhulani A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Together A Great Place To Be 🤗😘 Shot by @sayansurroy #Prewedding #togetherForever #keepSmiling #Unbreakablebond #AbhiKanksha #BajajKiDhulani A post shared by Abhishek Bajaj (@humarabajaj24) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:57am PST