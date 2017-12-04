TV actors Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal tie the knot. See pics
While Abhishek Bajaj wore a golden sherwani and teamed it up with a maroon stole, Akanksha Jindal complemented his attire with a velvet red lehenga for the wedding.tv Updated: Dec 04, 2017 10:46 IST
Small screen industry had a packed wedding weekend this time. Not only Aashka Goradia and Bharti Singh, even TV actors Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal tied the knot on Sunday.
While Abhishek wore a golden sherwani and teamed it up with a maroon stole, Akanksha complemented his attire with a red velvet lehenga at their wedding in New Delhi.
After a seven years’ long relationship, Abhishek and Akanksha got engaged last week at a Mumbai hotel. Rashmi Desai, Jiten Lalwani, Sahil Uppal, Kanwaljeet, among others, attended the ceremony.
Wedding Vibes💍❤ #abhikansha 😍 • 1 Day To Go🗓❤@humarabajaj24 @theperfectrhythm Follow me [ @abhishek_diaries ] For more📒 • #abhishekdiaries #abhishekbajaj #bajajholics #ABee #actor #bollywood #dildekedekho #november #29november #shaadi #marriage #engaging #white #photoshoot #handsome #love #marriage #support #bhai #delhi #delhiboy #proposal #smile #pose #cutestsmile
Abhishek, known for his character Rahul Shashtri in TV show Dil Deke Dekho, took Akanksha for a ride around Mumbai before popping up the question. He shared some photographs from the function on Instagram. Akanksha came into spotlight after her stint in the show Meri Bhabhi.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Aashka married her boyfriend Brent Goble in a Christian wedding on Saturday, followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Aashka was dressed in a white wedding gown, which belonged to her mother-in-law, Renee. She wore was a dark lipstick and a wispy hairdo with jewellery from ORRA.
Sharing a picture from her wedding, Aashka wrote on Instagram, “When dreams soak into reality and I thank the stars for choosing mine to fulfil! And as Mr and Mrs.Goble we have so many to count in our blessings and thank for being a part of our journey!”
When dreams soak into reality and I thank the stars for choosing mine to fulfill! And as Mr and Mrs.Goble we have so many to count in our blessings and thank for being a part of our journey! @knottingbells your team has given us albums which we shall cherish forever! Your vision is unparalleled! @rimple_harpreet_narula thank you for designing my dream outfit for the most special day of my life and @orrajewellery for the most beautiful wedding jewelery! @pawanandpranav you two had the perfect vision in giving my dulha @ibrentgoble the most royal and elegant look! @nida248 couldn’t have done this with you, thank you for all that you have done in styling the both of us for our wedding! #dulha #dulhan #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #breshweds
Comedian Bharti Singh aka Lalli also got married to Harsh Limbachiyaa on Sunday, December 3. Close friends and family of the couple attended the wedding where Bharti looked pretty in a pink and blue lehenga while Harsh donned a dapper look in a blue and white attire.
Thank you for all the love and support to all the fans who have been with us virtually in all our wedding celebrations... Thanks a lot from @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and me 💙 Finale celebration of #bhartikibaraat wearing outfit by @neeta_lulla @houseofneetalulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #feelingblessed #gratitude #thanks #love
