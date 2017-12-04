TV actors Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal tie the knot. See pics

Small screen industry had a packed wedding weekend this time. Not only Aashka Goradia and Bharti Singh, even TV actors Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal tied the knot on Sunday.

While Abhishek wore a golden sherwani and teamed it up with a maroon stole, Akanksha complemented his attire with a red velvet lehenga at their wedding in New Delhi.

Dulha is in full swag on shaadi's day..♥ @humarabajaj24 @theperfectrhythm #abhishekbajaj #akankshajindalbajaj A post shared by Abhishek is my life (@abhishek_bajaj__biggest_fan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:26am PST

After a seven years’ long relationship, Abhishek and Akanksha got engaged last week at a Mumbai hotel. Rashmi Desai, Jiten Lalwani, Sahil Uppal, Kanwaljeet, among others, attended the ceremony.

Baari barsi khatan gaya si... Khat ke liyanda guddi.... Bhangra taan sajda, jad nache Munde da buddy...! 😃😃😁😜#friendsmarriage #abhishekbajaj #bajajkiwedding #namobykatha #katha #dipikadesigns A post shared by Jiten Lalwani (@jitenlalwani) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

Wishing Abhishek Bajaj Very Very Happy Married Life ! God Bless. #abhishekbajaj #marriage #friends #delhi #blessings A post shared by Jiten Lalwani (@jitenlalwani) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Photos: #AbhishekBajaj and #AkankshaJindal 's wedding https://www.socialnews.xyz/2017/12/03/mumbai-abhishek-bajaj-and-akanksha-jindals-wedding/ A post shared by Social News XYZ (@socialnewsxyz) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:07am PST

Abhishek, known for his character Rahul Shashtri in TV show Dil Deke Dekho, took Akanksha for a ride around Mumbai before popping up the question. He shared some photographs from the function on Instagram. Akanksha came into spotlight after her stint in the show Meri Bhabhi.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Aashka married her boyfriend Brent Goble in a Christian wedding on Saturday, followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Aashka was dressed in a white wedding gown, which belonged to her mother-in-law, Renee. She wore was a dark lipstick and a wispy hairdo with jewellery from ORRA.

Sharing a picture from her wedding, Aashka wrote on Instagram, “When dreams soak into reality and I thank the stars for choosing mine to fulfil! And as Mr and Mrs.Goble we have so many to count in our blessings and thank for being a part of our journey!”

Comedian Bharti Singh aka Lalli also got married to Harsh Limbachiyaa on Sunday, December 3. Close friends and family of the couple attended the wedding where Bharti looked pretty in a pink and blue lehenga while Harsh donned a dapper look in a blue and white attire.

Finally hitched! ❤️🎆🎉 #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Hum hai rahi pyaar ke 👰🤵🎉🎆❤️ Happily Married #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more