TV actors Juhi Parmar, Sachin Shroff file for divorce

Almost a year after their separation, TV actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have reportedly filed for divorce with mutual consent. A SpotBoye report claimed the actors filed a divorce petition at a Bandra family court. The couple has a daughter, Samaira who is currently living with Juhi, and her custody rights are yet to be decided, the report added.

Juhi, best known for her role in KumKum and her Bigg Boss stint in the fifth season of the reality show. She is currently seen in the mythological show, Karmphal Daata Shani.

Sachin and Juhi met on the sets of a TV show and dated for five months before tying the knot on February 15, 2009. Things were fine for a few years but reports of roadblocks in the marriage began surfacing in 2011. Later, Samaira was born in 2013 and there were hopes of an improvement in the relationship.

However, for the past few months, reports have claimed that Sachin and Juhi have been living separately, though they never confirmed this report.

