TV actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan to get divorced after 15 years of marriage?

One of the most recognisable faces on the small screen, Kiran Karmarkar, is going through tough times in his real life. According to reports, Kiran and his wife Rinku Dhawan, who is also an actor, are headed for a divorce.

Bombay Times quoted a source close to the Karmarkar family saying, “Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences — they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son.”

Kiran and Rinku met on the sets of TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, in which they played siblings, and got married later. While Kiran worked in both TV and films, Rinku played important roles in shows like Swabhimaan and Yeh Vaada Raha.

The source also said, “Rinku and Kiran don’t want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don’t want unnecessary publicity to upset their son.”

The couple has been living separately since a year now, and might file for an official separation soon.