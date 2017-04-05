TV’s Rakhi Vijan reminisces Hum Paanch days, says a lot has changed since the ’90s

Actor Rakhi Vijan began her television career with the family sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh in 1993, and went on to make a permanent place in the hearts of TV audiences with her bubbly character, Sweety Mathur, in Hum Paanch. Rakhi says a lot has changed in the industry since then.

“Economically, it has become better. Earlier, it was only about fashion and a few iconic, symbolic shows. The working pattern, too, has become more professional, and the creativity quotient has gone up, but so has the competition. In 1997, we used to deliver one episode a week. Now, you have to deliver an episode every day,” says Rakhi, who’s currently part of the show Meri Durga.

From a comic character to one with grey shades, the actor has experimented with roles, but Sweety remains close to her heart. “It was my favourite! I loved playing Sweety because the character had a lot of variation. A character with low IQ is tough to play. There is a thin line between being funny and irritating others. It was a challenge and I thought I did well... I loved my other show, Heena, too, where I did a negative role. It was a first for me, and I enjoyed it,” says Rakhi.

